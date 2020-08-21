Facebook Mobile APP
Your Best Payment Gateway Partner

Join us now to enjoy the convenience of our amazing service.

Our Company

Skypay is a subsidiary company of Skybridge Communications Inc. which established in 2008 and have provided the service in Philippines more than 11 years. We provide the best payment gateway solutons to fits all your business needs.

16000+
Collection Stores
11000+
Payout Stores

E-Wallets
Online
Payments
Transfer
to banks


A total of 0 transactions today by SkyPay users

As of 10:00 am on August 21 2020 on our Taiwan HQ

0+

Payouts

0+

Collections

0+

SkyPay Users



Why Skypay

We are the leading online payment solutions provider in Phillipines

Always Safe

Advanced SSL certificates to protect data transfer. SHA-2 and 2048-bit encryption and compatible with all major browsers.

Cloud Backup

Back Up server will launch immediately when Main server is down to keep your business running.

Real Time

We provide the real Real Time Transaction. Once you submit the request, your customer can pick up the money.

Convenient

Once connecting to SkyPay Server, you are ready to use all the services!

Fast

The fastest service we provide, it takes only 2 weeks from IT integrating to Go Online.

Customer Centralize

Customer satisfication is always our first proirity.



Payment Solutions

SkyPay provide you the most various and convenient way to reach your Customer. Join us now to expand your business!

Easy Payment Process

Need help? Contact us today and we will assist you immediately



Bills payment

With SkyPay, you can pay more than 270 different bills anywhere.

Airline and tickets
Cable and Internet
Credit Cards
Loans and insurance
Power Utilities
Telecommunications
Water Utilities
Other Services



SkyPay Mobile App

Our powerful APP helps you to process payments anytime, anywhere.

Pay Bills

You can pay more than 270 different bills anywhere

Send Money

Sned Money back to your family without paying any transaction fee!

Receive Money

Easily create QR code for receiving money by one click!

Shopping

Shop with SkyPay, all you need is your phone!

Buy Load

There is no need to go to real store to topping your mobile.

Borrow

Cooperate with 30+ stores of lending companies.



SkyBridge Payment Inc.

Phillipine Office
41st Floor Pioneer Highlands Globe Tower 2 Madison Street Mandaluyong City 1550
Phone(Globe): 09275580175 / 09275580141
Phone(Smart): 09995903042 / 09995903040
Customer Service Contact : cs@skypay.ph
Sales Contact : info@skypay.ph

Taiwan Office
3F, No.35, Sec3, Minquan E. Rd, Taipei City 104, Taiwan
Phone: +886-2-2500-0389

